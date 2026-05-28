Here's where to get the cheapest price for 007 First Light

When Ian Fleming first created James Bond, he intentionally created a character who didn't have a huge amount of emotional depth - since then, there have been so many nuanced portrayals of the character, from Roger Moore's suave, almost untouchable portrayal, through to Daniel Craig's haunted, gritty version of the spy. 007 First Light gives us a new take: a young, more reckless, more vulnerable incarnation who's at the start of his career. It's a breath of fresh air both in terms of Bond storytelling and also Bond videogames. If you're planning to pick it up, Fanatical has it cheaper than anywhere else right now.

I've played a lot of James Bond games over the years, starting with Rare's Goldeneye 007 (which remains a favorite of mine, and not just because of DK Mode), and it's been interesting to see the ways that various developers have approached their Bond games differently. There are loads of FPS games, third-person shooters, and even racing games. The fact that IO Interactive is the latest to carry the torch is very fitting when we know that their own Hitman series was inspired by James Bond originally.

But don't get me wrong - 007 First Light is not just a Hitman game with a James Bond coat of paint. One of the appeals of Flemming's creation has always been that he has an element of class and charm to him, and in this game, as you infiltrate a villain's hideaway, or snoop around in their house, you can try to bluff your way through so that you can complete your mission with minimal violence. Of course, it doesn't work every time, but it does make you feel quite smug when you manage to trick your way past the guards.

You even get to see Bond enjoying a bit of downtime at MI6 headquarters, where you get to interact with Moneypenny and other beloved characters from the franchise. Back in the day, the closest to that you'd ever come was finding guards on the toilet in Goldeneye. It's good to see these interactions, though, because it gives an opportunity for all of the characters to get fleshed out and developed.

However, while its identity as a piece of James Bond media runs deep, the Hitman influence is clearest when it comes to the combat. If you can master it, you can sneak and combo your way through troops of guards in a way that is fluid and satisfying - especially when you have the opportunity to work in one of the many Bond gadgets. For example, you might use your shockwave camera to stun all the enemies in an area so that you can then rush in and take them out without much trouble.

For a more detailed overview of why the game is so great, you can read our 007 First Light review. In it, Paul said, "007: First Light is a beautiful, cinematic action game that makes clever use of the IO formula. From the performance of Patrick Gibson to the iconic score, this is a game that tells a new story and basks in nostalgia in equal measure, giving James Bond a fresh angle in the process," and scored it a solid 8/10.

So if you're going to get it, it makes sense to head over to Fanatical. While practically everywhere else has it at full price, Fanatical is selling it at just $60.89 / £52.19, down from the RRP of $69.99 / £59.99. However, unlike diamonds, this deal is not forever, and while we don't know how long it'll be available for, it's best not to spend too long thinking it over - you may not have the opportunity to Buy Another Day. Want me to stop with these puns? Dr. No.