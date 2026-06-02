007 First Light is so visually detailed that a mirror jumpscared me

Visual design in a game is a hotly debated topic, where audiences sit between the advancement of realistic graphics versus the less demanding art styles like cel-shading. I sit in the camp of 'well, if it looks good, it looks good,' and 007 First Light is a great example of nailing realism, so much so that James Bond's reflection made me jump out of my skin. I wish I were joking.

007 First Light isn't just an absolute masterpiece in fidelity, but it delivers one of the best Bond stories in years. I'm not going to go into the narrative praise, as our 007 First Light review does an excellent job at that - instead, I'm going to focus on not only the gameplay aspect, but also the stunning visuals that bring Bond's latest adventure to life.

It shouldn't be a surprise that IO Interactive's Hitman DNA works wonderfully with Bond's MI6 endeavors. Sneaking around heavily guarded private areas and using a range of spy tools, like a laser or a watch capable of hacking like you're Aidan Pearce in Watch Dogs, is easily translatable from Hitman: World of Assassination. Sprinkle a little of Uncharted's DNA in there, alongside a pinch of your classic Daniel Craig-style 007 movies, and you've got 007 First Light.

But 007 First Light isn't just an excellent game due to its gameplay - although that's a major bonus - it's also visually spectacular. The character models look lifelike, almost as if you're watching a movie, but the lighting and level design add charm and depth to each of the game's major levels. It's also got some of the best reflections I've ever seen without using Path Tracing (and that will tank your FPS and see your PC burned to a crisp anyway).

For one, it's just amazing to feel immersed in the world, without seeing smudgy marks over mirrors as if they've just been cleaned with a steel sponge.

It's nice to play a game with graphics that make you feel immersed, and mirrors that don't look like they've been cleaned with a steel sponge. However, they also scare the sh*t out of me. On one of the first levels, I was skulking around in the Grand Carpathian Hotel's lowest levels, vaulting delicately and sneaking around in the wine cellar after a strange man. As I approached the end, a simple mirror was leaning against the door. I didn't expect it, and I panicked, ready for a fight - it turns out, my potential sparring partner was just a duplicate of James Bond in the reflection. I had to pause the game and laugh in awe; it was that impressive. You can see it above, for reference.

So, if you're a sucker for some horror elements in a game that's definitely not a horror, give 007 First Light a try - it's currently at its lowest price with Fanatical, which drops it down to just $60.89 / £52.19. So, if you have always dreamed of being a spy and you've got a golden eye for great deals, you know this is the best opportunity. Better not wait, though, there's no time to die - or wait. Sorry, wanted to squeeze another pun in there.