You could be lucky enough to get 007 First Light for just $1 before it launches

Grab your most sophisticated suit, a silenced pistol, and adopt a suave, charismatic attitude befitting of James Bond, because 007 First Light is almost here. Developed by the team behind the brilliant Hitman series, Bond's latest adventure looks to be one of the best in his franchise, and you could score a Steam key of this new triple-A game for just $1 if you're lucky.

While moviegoers are likely expecting a seasoned, professional James Bond that is years into his career - just as you'd find in the classic Goldeneye game - 007 First Light is actually a prequel. The story sees Bond taking on a secret mission, which, if successful, will see him get his iconic 00 callsign and his licence to kill.

Using the more cinematic-focused approach of the modern Hitman World of Assassination trilogy, IO Interactive looks all set to layer its upcoming game with a meaty narrative. The Hitman style seems perfect for James Bond too. Sneaking around to try and kill a target, solve the mission, and get out without a scratch are day-to-day activities for both Agent 47 and 007.

While Hitman's killing sprees were meant as last resorts, James Bond is a little more impatient. Instead of focusing on small maps with interwining corridors and tightly packed rooms, 007 First Light is more Uncharted in nature, with bombastic setpieces and thoroughly action-packed experiences that Bond fans will love.

As someone who enjoys the calm-under-pressure Bond as he saves the world, I am excited to see a young, almost reckless version of the character. 007 First Light isn't out just yet - it arrives next week - but you have the chance to get a Steam key of the game for just $1 / £1 with the Mystery Egg Bundle from Fanatical.

Each egg is a Steam key, whether that's an indie title, a classic triple-A hit, or a licence to play with 007 First Light. You can buy bundles of more eggs for less than $1 each, too, and each one is a game, so you don't need to worry about your hard-earned cash going up in flames. In fact, you can get 30 eggs (that's 30 chances) for just $19.79 / £19.79, which is over $10 cheaper than buying individual eggs.

Obviously, it all comes down to luck, but if you did get 007 First Light for a fraction of the price, well, that would be an excellent day.