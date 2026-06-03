007 First Light's brand placement is obnoxious, but it works. What it could mean for the industry, however, scares me

While 007 First Light’s Omega watches and Land Rovers don’t detract from the experience, they reinvent advertising in single-player games.

An image of James Bond in 007 First Light looking at an Omega watch
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007 First Light 
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It all starts with a watch. Q approaches a young, fresh-faced James Bond in the bowels of MI6, offering a box of quintessential Q Watches. We've seen them 100 times before in the movies and other Bond media, but 007 First Light presents me with an ornate case with plush black lining; an expensive house for an expensive product. As a Bond fan, I wasn't surprised to see the 'Omega' logo emblazoned in gold across its front; the watches are Seamaster Diver 300Ms, and retail for a pricey $9,400. Q proceeds to walk me through the various strap colors: Midnight Maroon, Ember Grey. In many ways, it feels like a sales pitch; an unprompted reminder that I am, indeed, poor.

It's the first in a line of sponsored placements: black and gold Coca-Cola vending machines, an Aston Martin Valhalla, and various Land Rovers. It's all obnoxiously James Bond, and IO Interactive has done a great job of integrating them into 007 First Light.

The marketing is quite aggressive, though: as aforementioned, Q holds up the Omega and walks me through the different straps. When I veer off the beaten track, my Land Rover Drive Assist kicks in to stop me from plowing into a busy London street. These brands are synonymous with Bond; in the world of First Light, they work and make sense. Yet, they're still a little jarring, not because they're a reminder of my dwindling bank balance, but because I've never really experienced this level of ambassadorship in a single-player game.

An image of an Aston Martin Valhalla in a garage area in 007 First Light

Partnerships are a dime a dozen in multiplayer games; Fortnite is, effectively, a licensed IP simulator at this point, and even the likes of League of Legends - which Riot wants to remain free of third-party sponsorship - has two Louis Vuitton skins. In a single-player game, however, it's relatively rare to see real-life brands; sure, we see red and white cans that are immediately reminiscent of Coca-Cola, or black and green energy drinks that scream Monster, but actual named brand collaboration is relatively rare. Insomniac's Spider-Man 2's Adidas collab comes to mind, but I'm struggling to think of any others.

Brand partnership isn't inherently bad: as I've said, 007 First Light does a great job of getting its product placements in organically, and even the universe of Spider-Man 2 feels like it could plausibly include Adidas. My concern, however, is that other developers see what IOI and Insomniac have done, and seek to flood their single-player titles with brand sponsorships. Just this week, former Bioware legend and Dragon Age icon Mark Darrah suggested that developers could consider movie-esque product placement as a "different way to make money" in a world of rising costs. It's clearly something developers are considering at triple-A level, even within the single-player space.

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In some ways, this is vaguely reminiscent of the Baldur's Gate 3 debate: post-BG3, every game now has a romance simulator, whether or not it fits with the universe and the gameplay. I can easily see a post-First Light world where developers attempt to emulate what IOI has done, perhaps for immersion, perhaps for pure profit.

My concern, however, is that they miss the big picture: Omega and Aston Martin fit perfectly into James Bond's world, but don't exactly work well in a high fantasy universe. It seems obvious; "developers wouldn't do that." But still, look at the likes of Call of Duty, a once-gritty war game that has lost its sense of self. It's happened with Overwatch, which seems to have a new brand collab every week. What is Fortnite, other than an online emporium of mainstream pop culture?

Multiplayer has proven that brand overpopulation is bad; it's why I've fallen off of so many of those aforementioned games. The single-player space has felt somewhat isolated; almost a safe haven. I hope it stays that way, or that developers get clever, just as IO has. I can't imagine wandering the streets of Sandfall's next Clair Obscur story and seeing a Franprix on the corner, even if it's ruined and decayed.

A hopeless League of Legends player, Warframe aficionado, and Vampire: The Masquerade obsessive, Lauren spends her evenings haunting the streets of Bloodlines' Downtown, sparring with stop signs and forever listening to the whispers in her head. With bylines in Dexerto, Wargamer, Pocket Tactics, and The Loadout, she's been an expert panellist on BBC Live Service, and judged Game Jams on behalf of the University of Glasgow. When she's not bringing you all of the latest scoops as PCGamesN's News Editor, she's brewing good coffee or watching esports. Rumor has it that's she's actually a Ventrue IRL, but for some reason anyone we ask about it can't quite seem remember if that's true.

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