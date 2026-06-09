Amazon Games boss says a 007 First Light sequel "should be made"

007 First Light has been both a critical and commercial success, and it's been so much fun jumping into the world of a young James Bond, completing missions and playing through the game's brilliant story. It's no surprise that gamers around the world are already calling for a sequel, and while Amazon's Head of Gaming Jeff Gattis didn't outright confirm it, he made some extremely promising comments.

Created by Hitman developer IO Interactive, 007 First Light has an incredible story, brilliant gameplay that keeps you on your toes, and beautiful graphics, as mentioned in our review. Not only has it resonated in a critical sense, but the stealth game has also now sold over three million copies, an incredible feat considering that it was only released two weeks ago, on May 27.

If, like me, you're already begging for scraps regarding a sequel, then there's some good news for you, as the head honcho of gaming at Amazon had some positive things to say.

Speaking to IGN at Summer Games Fest, Gattis said that the chances of a sequel depended on "market appetite," and told fans: "As long as we feel there's a desire for players to have the game, it's safe to say it's going to get made." When asked if 007 First Light's commercial success was a "green light" to start production, Gattis replied: "Seems like a sequel should be made."

While it's not definitive confirmation that a sequel is going to happen, it's definitely an extremely positive set of comments. As for who would develop the game, he did not confirm that Amazon Game Studios would publish any possible sequel, praising "great partners" IO Interactive and stating that he went to visit the studio in Copenhagen a couple of months before 007 First Light's release.

For IO Interactive, the possibility of developing a sequel to its James Bond adventure is likely linked to what its plans are for the Hitman series. If work is scheduled for its own popular series, IO may not have the bandwidth to also develop a 007 game at the same time.

Still, with or without a sequel, there's still plenty of 007 First Light content to come this year, with new TacSim challenges, gadgets, photo mode, and New Game+ all lined up for future updates.