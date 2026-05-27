007 First Light features both Jacksepticeye and Shroud, for some reason

If you're playing 007 First Light you know that, when you're playing as James Bond, it's all about stealth. When you're trying to complete your missions, the last thing you want to be is noticed. Blend in with the crowd, stick to the shadows, and remain unseen. More important than that, however, is making sure you observe what's around you, and if you've been paying attention, you'll have spotted two legendary content creators hidden in plain sight: Seán 'Jacksepticeye' McLoughlin and Michael 'shroud' Grzesiek.

Not only can you see the pair in 007 First Light, but they actually have speaking roles, so you can actually interact with them and have a conversation. The moment you hear them speak, you absolutely know it's them, and the pair have done a great job with their lines; if you didn't know they were content creators, you would just assume they're voice actors playing roles in the game.

Both shroud and Jacksepticeye can be found at parties, although not the same one. Jacksepticeye, who has been a gaming YouTuber for almost 15 years and boasts over 30 million subscribers, voices a character who is checking off names for a VIP lounge upstairs, asking Bond if he's on the list to get in. Of course, seeing himself in-game wasn't enough for McLoughlin, who immediately fired a dart at his virtual self, making him vomit behind the desk. Lovely.

As for shroud, the CS:GO major winner can be spotted leaning against a barrel at another party, praising Bond after he gets into a fight: "Bro, that was insane! You wrecked those guys! Like, total surgical violence back there. I mean it. You really kicked some serious ass!"

Look who I found pic.twitter.com/8vGBbvrtdF - Michael Grzesiek (@shroud) May 26, 2026

Unsurprisingly, the pair were delighted to see themselves in the game, with shroud telling his stream that he loved it, while Jacksepticeye said: "That's so cool. I can't believe my face is in a videogame. Childhood me would lose my mind. Adult me is losing my mind!"

Of course, they aren't the only surprise cameo in the game, with TikTok star Khaby Lame making an appearance. Known for mocking people who make obvious things seem complicated, he does the same to 007 for asking directions when they're standing next to a signpost.