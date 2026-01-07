The 007 First Light system requirements aren't as terrifying as I expected

The 007 First Light system requirements have arrived, and honestly, I'm slightly shocked. For what looks to be a cinematic experience that could rival the likes of L.A. Noire and Mafia: The Old Country, IO Interactive's latest won't take a colossal toll on your rig. Running the game at a setting that meets the minimum requirements isn't going to look amazing, but it'll be something the vast majority of gaming PCs can manage, and if your machine can manage the recommended specs, you'll get to enjoy the snow-covered Slovakian mountains and gilded halls of Kensington at a smooth 60fps, at 1080p.

While it's always nice to have the best graphics card that money can buy, you don't really need it for 007 First Light. The minimum specs require a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 or AMD Radeon RX 5700, which is very modest by modern standards - there's no forced ray tracing here. In terms of the recommended specs, you'll need an RTX 3060 Ti or RX 6700 XT, which puts this game almost on par with the likes of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 and Black Ops 7, so if your system can manage those titles, it should run this one too.

Here are the 007 First Light system requirements for PC:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10/11 64-bit Windows 10/11 64-bit GPU NVIDIA GTX 1660

AMD RX 5700

Intel discrete GPU equivalent NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti

AMD RX 6700 XT

Intel discrete GPU equivalent VRAM 8GB 12GB CPU Intel Core i5 9500K

AMD Ryzen 5 3500 Intel Core i5 13500

AMD Ryzen 5 7600 RAM 16GB 32GB Storage 80GB minimum 80GB minimum Performance expectation 1080p, 30fps 1080, 60fps

All things considered, the minimum requirements are very accessible. I did, however, spot a few frame rate drops in the gameplay deep dive of the Kensington mission (especially as things started exploding), which doesn't bode particularly well for how consistently you'll hit 30fps or more. Also, a requirement of 16GB of RAM is on the high side, and with RAM prices now such a problem, upgrading from 8GB to 16GB right now could be a problem. However, for most PC gamers, you should be able to fire this game up without issue - a few stutters aren't the end of the world when trying to run a modern triple-A game on entry-level hardware that's well over five years old.

On the recommended specs, these are pretty much in line with what you'd expect of a modern title, with the RTX 3060 being a reasonably recent mid-range, ray tracing-capable GPU that even top the charts as the most popular card on the December 2025 Steam Hardware Survey. The 6700 XT, meanwhile, is a popular AMD alternative.

The CPU options are again decently accessible, though again the RAM requirement is surprisingly high. Recommending 32GB for a game that's otherwise only calling for an RTX 3060 is a combination we've seldom seen before. Hopefully, any impact from being stuck on 16GB and trying to run at these settings will be limited to very occasional drops in frame rate.

The 007 First Light download size is 80GB, which is mid-range for a modern title - well below the 120GB+ of some, but still a sizeable download.

With the 007 First Light release date getting shunted into May, you've got plenty of time to upgrade your rig if you're desperate to step into Bond's very snazzy shoes.