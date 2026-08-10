1666 Amsterdam's early access launches this month, and I'm equal parts excited and worried

I have a lot of love for 1666: Amsterdam. The witchy feel; the contemporary European setting; the eerie, blood-red aesthetics - on paper, it's doing a lot right. In practice, however, it's burnt a lot of people. While I personally enjoyed the game's demo - lingering AI 'artwork' aside - I do think it felt like just that: a prologue demo. The voice acting is certainly rough around the edges, and I did encounter quite a few performance issues: forgivable for an early preview of the game, but a problem longer term. Just over two months post-reveal and demo drop, however, Panache Digital Games has given us 1666: Amsterdam's early access release date - and it's surprisingly soon.

So let's get the big thing out of the way: 1666: Amsterdam's early access release date is set for Tuesday, August 25, 2025. That's just 15 days away from the time of writing, and a mere two-and-a-half months post-reveal.

The news is accompanied by a new gameplay trailer, showcasing the game's day/night cycle and giving us a better picture what 1666: Amsterdam's action actually looks like. During the 'Esbats' at night, Noa comes into her full, witchy glory, but so do the Originals, your mysterious, otherworldly opponents. Then, during the day there's more of a core focus on investigation. While you can use your powers, your eerie magic isn't welcome in Amsterdam, and the masses will be quick to turn against you. Instead, you can use your feline companion Aaron, who can slink into places that Noa can't, and use her powers more organically.

Your daytime investigations actively influence who you encounter and what you can craft during your nighttime escapades; make sure you comb through everything with a fine-toothed comb.

While this is certainly a more cohesive look at the game's action, I'm a little bit worried about that August 25 early access launch. I'm really excited about 1666; it's easily one of my most-anticipated games. I didn't, however, really expect it to launch in 2026, let alone this early. I also wonder whether or not early access is a blessing or a curse here - most single-player games offer up to a week's early access for those who preorder, or those who buy founder's packs and the like. Fatigue around preorders these days is very real, as is the idea of paying for early access.

Similarly, with multiplayer games, early access feels more organic - those titles rely heavily on their communities to shape them; they'll let you know if the balance is off, or where things can be improved. Single-player titles feel like they're less about community - you play it, you enjoy it (or not), and you leave. Maybe you tell your friends and you babble about it over coffee for a few hours, then you move on. The staying power just isn't there in the same way as multiplayer.

Early access, then, feels like a potential misstep for 1666. While I will always commend developers for trying to foster communities early on, I'm not sure 1666 is a game where, if you played it and didn't enjoy it, you'd come back for 1.0. What extra content can it add? Perhaps the final chapters of the story, but that's kind of it, and those are irrelevant if you didn't gel with the narrative to begin with. I like this game: I want it to succeed. I just hope that early access is a blessing, and not a curse.