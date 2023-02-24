This 2TB Samsung SSD is better than half price right now on Amazon

Having a high capacity storage device inside your gaming PC is practically essential in this age of ever-growing game install sizes. While big, speedy, drives normally carry a premium price, you can bag a 2TB Samsung SSD for better than half price on Amazon.

The Samsung 980 Pro 2TB SSD is available with a 58% discount, bringing its normal asking price of $379.99 USD down to just $159.99 USD. Amazon UK shoppers can enjoy similar savings too, with the cost of the drive tumbling by 35% to £163.01 GBP.

With random read speeds up to 7,000MB/s, the Samsung 980 Pro is easily one of the best SSD models you can pick up today if you want to keep game load times down to a minimum. Plus, it’s 2TB capacity will provide plenty of space for your favourite games.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you can expect the Samsung 980 Pro to be on your doorstep even sooner with next-day delivery. New subscribers can also get a 30-day free trial, meaning you could grab the service without paying a penny. Don’t wait, though, as this SSD deal won’t last forever.