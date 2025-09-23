When Riot Games started to seriously talk about branching out from just supporting League of Legends in the late 2010s, very few expected one of its first endeavors to be a LoL fighting game. First known simply as Project L, and now 2XKO, that's exactly what it decided to do. First confirmed by Riot over six years ago, the tag team brawler hasn't had the easiest of rides, but after all this time, we've now finally got an early access release date. In just two weeks' time, PC players will be able to jump into 2XKO Season 0.

After all these years of character reveals, secretive playtests, open betas, EVO cameos, and a fair few pushbacks, the 2XKO release date is now set in stone. We've already seen Riot's LoL spinoffs like Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, and even its physical Magic: The Gathering competitor Riftbound earn positive receptions and support. Valorant, too, has been an overall success, despite its occasional hiccups and move away from the LoL IP. The pressure is on, then, for 2XKO, which enters an incredibly competitive arena packed with long-running rivals and cult favorite fighting games. However, its 2v2 approach, the fact that it's a free PC game, and of course the LoL universe's existing fandom, does set it apart from the crowd.

When early access begins next month, 2XKO Season 0 will immediately get underway. This will introduce a brand new fighter that Riot is currently keeping under wraps, expanding the total roster of 2XKO characters to ten. The usual affair of shiny live service goodies will be on offer, with Riot promising that any fighters, cosmetics, and mastery rewards unlocked during Season 0 will stay with you - this is no sham, 'practise run' of a season.

Once 2026 arrives, 2XKO will then fully hit its seasonal stride. Riot says there will be five seasons over the course of next year - some napkin mathematics suggests that means a new season every two and half months, or so - with a brand new fighter arriving at the start of each one. Impressive.

Given this is a competitive game from Riot, you bet your bottom dollar that there's going to be an esports scene for 2XKO. Wanting to make an immediate impression, Riot has revealed First Impact, a program that sees it support 22 community-led tournaments with prize money and in-game incentives, such as a 'Local Legend' title for the winners of each event. These tournaments will take place across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The first, Evo France: 2 NICE KO, will begin just three days after the game launches.

So, the wait is finally over. 2XKO hits early access for PC players on Tuesday, October 7 - and let me remind you again, it's free to play.

