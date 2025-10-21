Riot's new 2XKO patch nukes Warwick's most irritating strat and fixes annoying collision issues

The League of Legends universe has expanded rapidly over the past couple of years. Arcane was a major leap into the world of television, and there's even a series of novels set in Runeterra. But for many of us, the most interesting iterations are the genre-shifts in the world of videogames. 2XKO reimagines our favorite League of Legends characters punching each other into submission rather than taking potshots from the top lane, and that alone is enough to intrigue me. The game itself is a serviceable fighter, albeit not quite good enough to make our list of the best fighting games yet. While Riot's latest update doesn't change anything fundamental, it fixes plenty of annoying bugs that were already getting on our nerves.

2XKO patch 1.0.1.2 fixes a couple of major bugs. The first is collision, which saw champions occasionally passing through each other instead of, you know, hitting each other. This occurred most often in specific situations where champions were cornered or multiple characters were on-screen.

Now, characters should no longer become trapped when surrounded by two other champions, and can be pushed as normal. Characters starting on the left and right now have the same corner priority properties when performing a corner steal with assists, too.

As for specific champions, Ekko's ultimate no longer leaves a smoke effect behind, and Warwick "no longer flies away after Handshake Tagging out of Spinning Slicer in Freestyle Fuse." His Ankle Swipe/Primal Leap combos no longer drop on Yasuo, either.

Speaking of whom, Yasuo's Turbulent Wind attack now scales correctly, now applying to the second and third hit. A handful of other bugs have also been fixed, so you should no longer crash when entering the champion select screen or disconnect from matches as frequently. Riot is also adding a widget to the home screen which will show the 2XKO server status and upcoming downtime.

2XKO patch 1.0.1.2 goes live on Tuesday, October 21. Online play will be unavailable on that day from 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST / 6pm CEST until 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm BST / 10pm CEST. You can read the full patch notes here.

