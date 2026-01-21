2XKO Season 1 sees the League of Legends brawler truly come to life, with a new champion and a highly anticipated feature

Riot Games has quite the portfolio on its hands. From leading the charge in the MOBA scene to dominating Netflix with Arcane, it now looks to take over the fighting game world with 2XKO. Today marks the release of Season 1 of the 2v2 brawler, introducing with a new champion, a new progression track, and the beginning of 2XKO's competitive offerings.

Having been in early access since October, the existence of 2XKO is news to nearly nobody, but what today's full release does signify is a ramp-up in content drops and an outline of what we can expect in the future.

The biggest and most polite of impacts is coming with the addition of Caitlyn, the Sheriff of Piltover. Anyone familiar with Arcane should already be fully up to speed with who she is and what she's about. For those fresh to the lore, Caitlyn isn't only a crack shot with her unique Hextech rifle, but a superb tactician, able to outwit opponents with strategy - and blasting a hole in them if that fails.

Another much-wanted addition coming with Season 1 is crossplay and cross-progression. You can now jump between PC and console (2XKO makes its Xbox and Playstation debut with the start of Season 1), not only joining your friends wherever they might be, but continuing to make a dent in the new battle pass no matter where you are.

Here is the full suite of patch notes if you want to delve into every small change, but if you're just after a summary, here's an overview of everything coming with 2XKO Season 1:

Crossplay between PC and console

New champion Caitlyn

A battle pass containing cosmetics and various other rewards, with a free and premium tier

A new mythic-tier skin line named Arcade

A competitive-themed skin line, Frame Perfect, that will share a portion of its proceeds with tournament organizers for prize pools and production funding

Cross-platform progression

Weekly missions

All in all, it's a pretty hefty chunk of stuff for both veterans of the closed beta and early access, as well as newcomers, to sink their teeth into. The idea of a skin line boosting the competitive scene is a nice choice, and will give a shot in the arm to many a tournament. Whenever LoL releases a skin for charity, the amount raised is usually in the millions of dollars, so the hope is that these cosmetics will fuel the pro scene for years to come.

While the crossover from MOBA to fighting game might seem a little daunting, the prospect of directly controlling some of our favorite characters from League of Legends is enough to at least try 2XKO, which is free-to-play by the way. No saying whether we'll be good at it though - if our bot lane experience is anything to go by, we would imagine not.