Epic’s next free game is brand-new, and sort of five games

It’s Thursday, and you know what that means… more free PC games from the Epic Games Store. As of today, you can grab cyberpunk adventure Tales of the Neon Sea, and as usual, Epic has now revealed what to expect from next week’s freebie. This time, it’s all five episodes of the new adventure game 3 out of 10: Season Two.

You’ll be able to grab 3 out of 10: Season Two from the usual Epic Games Store promotion page on April 8 at 8am PDT / 11am EDT / 4pm BST. As ever, you’ll ‘purchase’ the game at a price of zero dollars, and from then it’ll remain in your library forever, just as with any game you might pay actual money for.

The first season of 3 out of 10 was previously given away for free, episode-by-episode on Epic last year. If you grabbed it and haven’t yet checked it out, you probably should! Ian describes 3 out of 10 as “genuinely funny”, which is an exceedingly rare feat for videogames. It’s a pretty short time investment, too – each of the episodes clock in at well under an hour.

It appears that Season Two will drop all of its episodes at once for this release, so you can play through it at your own pace.

