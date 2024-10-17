One aspect of an MMO that’s pretty much unique to the genre is the raid. Grabbing a huge number of players together all with one goal in mind is something that doesn’t really exist elsewhere in gaming. That’s something that upcoming co-op roguelike 33 Immortals is looking to fix, splicing a little MMO into its DNA. While it was originally scheduled to enter early access in 2024, that’s now been pushed back – but there’s still a chance for you to play it soon.

The way that 33 Immortals works is like using raid finder in an MMORPG, but souped up, and with much more damnation from the gods. You hop into a mini-raid, team up with 32 other players, manage DPS, crowd control, and everything else you’d expect from an MMO, kill the big boss, then get home with your loot. Rinse and repeat, and you’ve got the basic outline of the 33 Immortals formula.

While it’s a top-down action game at heart with you and your compatriots facing down waves of foes and massive bosses, there’s plenty of depth on offer to keep things fresh. You’ll need to manage what skills your team has on offer, what tactics you’re going to use in battle, and then implement your strategy to actually defeat what’s coming at you. By pulling off special moves you can only do in conjunction with other teammates and knowing how your character works in a group, you’ll soon be returning home with your pockets full of lovely loot.

Fans eagerly waiting to jump in have been expecting to get their hands on the game soon, but a delay has moved the early access launch back into next year. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the developer announced: “The game needs a little bit more time in the oven before it’s ready. We’re making great progress, but this year has really flown by! We still want to iron out a few unexpected challenges with stability and address the valuable feedback we received from you during testing.”

While that may be a blow for anyone excited to get raiding, there’s hope as the missive signs off with a teaser that there will be another playtest shortly. “We’re excited to announce that another playable opportunity is coming soon on both Epic and Xbox,” the developer writes.

The early access release date for 33 Immortals is now scheduled for some time in 2025. If you’d like to learn more about this title, head over to the Epic Games Store to get the full lowdown.

