The time has finally come – after spending over a decade in early access, zombie-slaying survival RPG 7 Days to Die fully launches in 1.0 today, July 25. The voxel sandbox game has been on one hell of a ride to get here, but it’s made it in one piece. In fact, it’s in the shape of its life, with player counts on the up even before today’s long-awaited full launch. However, with it now coming out of early access and its 1.0 update dropping a vast amount of new features and improvements, there is a price increase to be aware of.

While there are plenty of popular survival games out there right now, there’s still a lot of interest for 7 Days to Die’s full launch. Sure, it’s going to be jostling with the likes of Once Human, Palworld, and Rust, but since announcing its 1.0 plans earlier in the year, it’s achieved a new all-time high peak player count (105,000) and is consistently attracting tens of thousands of concurrent players each day.

Zombie game fans have been waiting around 11 years for this moment, and the enormous 1.0 update is going to reward their patience with improvements to, well, everything.

The chunky patch notes and developer streams that were released a few weeks ago highlight dozens of new features, overhauls, and enhancements to elements like character models, the armor system, vehicles, gore, the tech that randomly-generates its world, zombie variants, and so much more. Sometimes, a game’s leap from early access to full launch can seem quite small given how they gradually improve things over time, but not here – 7 Days to Die is going to feel massively different (seemingly, for the better) in 1.0.

7 Days to Die’s 1.0 launch goes live on Thursday, July 25 at 10am PDT/ 1pm EDT/ 6pm BST/ 7pm CEST on Steam for PC players. It’s also hitting current-gen consoles today as well, but full cross-play isn’t arriving until its first big post-launch update later this year.

Note as well that with all the upgrades and new content hitting 7 Days to Die, its early access price is being hiked up to $44.99 (at the time of writing, developer The Fun Pimps is yet to confirm prices in other regions).

We can’t wait to see how 7 Days to Die 1.0 stacks up against some of the other excellent sandbox games and co-op games that players are enjoying right now. Here’s hoping the decade of waiting is worth it.

