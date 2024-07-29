How long do you think early access typically lasts for a videogame? I’d say between one and two years, most of the time. The developer listens to player feedback, enacts plans it already had in place, and tweaks what it needs to ahead of a full launch. 7 Days to Die did this for almost 12 years. While you might think that’s a bad sign, the open-world zombie survival game is the now biggest it’s ever been on Steam, setting a new concurrent player record that’s as I write this is only getting bigger.

As far as zombie survival games go, 7 Days to Die is easily one of the best. Part FPS, survival horror, and part RPG, you have to fend off the undead while considering your own food and water supplies. What’s set 7 Days to Die apart for over a decade though is the voxel world. This means you can build and destroy across the map, harvesting resources to create a base and engage the zombies on your own terms.

7 Days to Die’s previous player spike was in April 2024, when developer The Fun Pimps did a last-chance sale at 76% off before the 1.0 price increase. The game cost $5.99 / £4.55 and skyrocketed to 105,073 players. With the launch of 7 Days to Die 1.0, though, a new player peak of 125,419 has been reached, and the number may climb even higher.

If you missed the sale ahead of the permanent price increase to $44.99 / £37.99, then you’re out of luck for now. But the zombie game has certainly been expanded on now that it’s out of early access.

7 Days to Die now has new vehicle assets, animals, a new zombie gore system, challenges, updated graphics and VFX, controller support, and plenty more to get stuck into. 1.0 was no small move, as The Fun Pimps took a gargantuan leap with many of the mechanics, and the positive 6,500 recent Steam reviews back it up.

The Fun Pimps has already detailed the massive 7 Days to Die roadmap heading into 2025 as well. There are plenty of system overhauls, a weather mechanic, and even a story mode planned over the next 12 months.

