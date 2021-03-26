Razer’s reusable straw comes with a cleaning kit, but no RGB

We’ve learned a lot about Razer’s environmental efforts over the past month, from its Sneki Snek merch leading the charge to save ten trees with every purchase to its ten-year roadmap that should see the best gaming mouse and best gaming keyboard use recycled materials by 2030. Its latest release moves into the beverages that sit beside these peripherals, however, as you can now buy the Razer Reusable Straw to help save the planet.

To answer the burning question on everyone’s mind, no, it doesn’t feature Chroma RGB lighting. I mean, where would you even house the battery to power it safely? It’s still a distinctly Razer product, though, with a bright green tip next to the company’s signature typography and a snakehead-clad carry case that clips onto your belt or bag.

Unlike most other eco-friendly reusable straws, this one uses a telescopic design to collapse the full 230mm (9in) into a much more manageable 100mm (3.9in). It even comes with a cleaning brush that has the same compact handle.

At $19.99 / £19.99, it isn’t the cheapest, but a lot of thought’s been put into the overall design. You should still be careful when drinking hot drinks, as the stainless steel can heat up a bit, but the Razer Reusable Straw stands out from the crowd as its recycled silicon tip makes sure you don’t accidentally burn your mouth.

More environmentally friendly products will be released as a part of the #GoGreenWithRazer initiative, so keep your eyes peeled for what’s next. We’re hoping for some reusable RGB ice cubes, so every day’s a party.