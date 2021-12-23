Secretlab celebrates Pokémon with Pikachu and Charizard gaming chairs

Being a Pokémon fan can be pretty difficult if you’re primarily a PC gamer, as all we have are Civilization VI map mods of Sinnoh, a bunch of clones and alternative Pokémon games for PC, and the Pokémon Trading Card Game Live – the latter of which is the only official option. Fortunately, you can now profess your love for the cute little critters regardless of what platform you use, because Secretlab has a duo of Pokémon-themed gaming chairs.

That’s right, Secretlab has dressed up its Titan Evo 2022 seat with two of the most iconic pocket monsters from the first generation to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Pokémon Red, Green, and Blue. If you’re familiar with the Pokédex, it’ll come as no surprise that the Secretlab Pokémon #006 puts the fiery Charizard front and centre, while the Pokémon #025 edition features Ash Ketchum’s best friend, Pikachu.

Since these are based on Secretlab’s 2022 series, they have the same features as the other 108 designs, including better ergonomics than the previous 2020 lineup, magnetic cushions that sidestep garish straps, and swappable armrest covers.

There is one catch, however: these Pokémon editions are currently only available in Japan and in limited quantities. Once they’re gone, there’s no telling when they’ll be back in stock, if ever. That said, Secretlab is gauging international interest, so follow this link to tell it you want one.

These Pokémon editions are just the latest in a long line of partnerships Secretlab has cooked up, and while it’s the last of 2021, you can be sure it won’t slow down as we look towards the new year.