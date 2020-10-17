Steam Digital Tabletop Fest is a celebration of games that cross digital and physical, happening next week

Next week, Steam is hosting a celebration of strategy games and board games in all their physical and digital glory. The Steam Digital Tabletop Fest will run from October 21 to October 26, featuring panels from developers and studios all across the tabletop, and tabletop-adjacent sphere.

The inaugural event will contain “let’s plays, panels, talks and more streaming activities that explore the fusion between physical and digital games”, all free, and all virtual. Across the six days, you can tune in for live interviews with the likes of Munchkin creator Steve Jackson, and Games Workshop co-founder Ian Livingstone, as well as discussions around why Mars is such a stereotypical setting, and the board game that helped win World War II.

On the digital side of things, we have a developer’s let’s play of Civilization 6, a developer let’s play of Warhammer: Vermintide 2, a comparison between the Mars Horizon board game and videogame, and a conversation about Slay The Spire between one of its devs and a board game creator. The digital version of Oceans, an uber-popular Kickstarter from last year, will be previewed for the first time, and, if you’re feeling a tab morbid, James Vaughan, founder of Ndemic Games and designer of Plague Inc. for PC and tabletop, will be having a go at the board game live on stream.

You can find the full complete schedule here.

