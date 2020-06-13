Save string puppet Abby from peril in A Juggler’s Tale

During the Guerrilla Collective showcase, footage for A Juggler’s Tale, a grim platform-puzzler from developer kaleidoscube and publisher Mixtvision was shown. Described as a “poetic 3D adventure” on the Steam page, the game tasks players with getting string puppet Abby through a series of puzzles in order to evade capture.

A Juggler’s Tale is expected 2021, thus far the exact release date is listed as “when all knots are tied”, so watch this space.

This story is still developing and will be updated soon, as PCGamesN works to bring you the fastest, but also the most thorough, coverage of the live Guerrilla Collective, PC Gaming Show, and Future Games Show live conferences. If you’re reading this, the shows are either still live or have only recently concluded, so please check back soon for further updates, information, and analysis.

Welcome to PCGamesN – your one-stop-shop for the best, fastest, and most thorough PC gaming news coverage for the latest E3-style events. We have staff in the UK and US who are working hard to bring you the best reporting on the internet on the biggest and most exciting announcements in this continuing summer of games.

Do check around the site for more from the show, or dig into our Guerrilla Collective and Paradox Insider news roundup, PC Gaming Show news roundup, and Future Games Show news roundup for all the highlights. You can also follow us on Twitter (@PCGamesN) for an up-to-the-minute feed of all the latest announcements from the event. We’ll be tweeting each story as it breaks.