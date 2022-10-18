How long is A Plague Tale: Requiem? Full chapter list and story length

How long is A Plague Tale: Requiem? Like all the other best stealth games, the length of time it’ll take you to finish Amicia and Hugo’s journey will depend on whether you prefer the slow and stealthy approach or fancy tackling squads of armoured soldiers head-on.

It’s hard to let go of characters like Hugo and Amicia, in spite of the often bleak and horrible circumstances they often find themselves in. To help prepare you for your rat-infested journey ahead with them, here are all the details on the game’s length, in addition to all the A Plague Tale: Requiem chapters.

A Plague Tale: Requiem length

The campaign of A Plague: Tale Requiem should take between 15-20 hours to beat. That is, of course, if you don’t bang your head against the likes of the A Plague Tale: Requiem windmill puzzle, which could stop you in your tracks for a good while.

While the game can be completed in that amount of time, completionists will likely spend a while longer hunting down A Plague Tale Requiem collectibles locations. This can be done on your first run through the game’s story, in A Plague Tale: Requiem new game plus mode.

A Plague Tale: Requiem chapter list

Here is the full A Plague Tale: Requiem chapter list:

Chapter 1: Under a New Sun

Chapter 2: Newcomers

Chapter 3: A Burden of Blood

Chapter 4: Protector’s Duty

Chapter 5: In our Wake

Chapter 6: Leaving all Behind

Chapter 7: Felons

Chapter 8: A Sea of Promises

Chapter 9: Tales and Revelations

Chapter 10: Bloodline

Chapter 11: The Cradle of Centuries

Chapter 12: The Life We Deserve

Chapter 13: Nothing Left

Chapter 14: Healing our Wounds

Chapter 15: Dying Sun

Chapter 16: King Hugo

Those are all the chapters in A Plague Tale: Requiem. Along your journey, Amicia will gain new abilities based on your play style, but if you’re not sure how to earn and unlock skills in A Plague Tale: Requiem, check our guide.