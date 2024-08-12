I’m already familiar with the fates of the majority of scientists working in Black Mesa during the events of Half-Life. Needless to say, they don’t have a great time. Most end up dead thanks to alien creatures, the actions of the US military, or Gordon Freeman giggling to himself while dropping a grenade and running away. If you’ve ever done that last part then you might just love Abiotic Factor, a Half-Life-style co-op survival sim that’s doing great guns on Steam and it just unveiled its brand new Crush Depth update.

If there’s one word that sums up this latest Abiotic Factor it’s this: wet. As you explore the mysterious facility, alone or with friends, you’ll encounter portal worlds to hop into. This new update for the co-op game adds new alien vistas to submerge yourself in – quite literally. Resources, enemies, and hitherto unknown secrets await you if you’re able to hold your breath long enough to find them. The trailer shows off a few hints at what scientists will find in these other dimensions, and they’re tentacled and very, very big.

Thankfully respite is also at hand with a new fishing mechanic. You’ll be able to while away the hours encouraging fish to hop onto your hook and then, with a bit of cooking, into your stomach. Different water types will give you access to different fish, and if I’ve learned anything about Abiotic Factor, I’m sure there’ll be some horrifying surprises along the way too.

In addition to all that, the game’s temperature system has been overhauled which makes everything far clearer and easier to manage. You’ll need to prepare yourself accordingly when venturing out now, ensuring your resistances against heat and cold are high enough to take on what’s out there, but you’ll have far better clarity over what state you’re in and what you need to do.

Scientific deployables also get a boost with a slew of new items to craft and plop out in the facility, lasers have been expanded with new gear and weapons to utilize, and there’s much more.

Crush Depth for Abiotic Factor is out now and you can read more over on Steam. This also coincides with a sale, with 20% off Abiotic Factor until Thursday August 15. Grab the game for yourself over here.

