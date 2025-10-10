Absolum takes Hades' replayability and its brilliant art style and combines this with the thrill of the fight in Streets of Rage 4 - and let me tell you, this is a delicious recipe. Coming in hot after the release of Hades 2, Absolum has cemented itself as one of the best action games of this year, and now would be a good time to buy it, as it's available at an absolute steal just a short time after launch - but you'll need to be quick.

Until now, developer Guard Crush Games had worked almost exclusively with existing IP, and Absolum shows just how much creative talent this studio has. Taking a pinch of the best fantasy games and sprinkling it over a fantastic beat 'em up framework, it really stands out when compared to other side-scrollers (like TMNT: Shredder's Revenge or Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound), which lean more heavily into nostalgia.

Currently sitting at a 92% on Steam (earning it a Very Positive rating), Absolum is already looking to be one of the best indie games of this year. In it, you choose between a variety of classes, like a dwarf who hits foes with a flurry of fists and bullets, or a humanoid frog who is a wizard that can surf in the air on his staff.

It's everything I've come to love about beat 'em ups, but its roguelike mechanics make it a lot more replayable than most others. Each run starts by adding a 'Ritual' to your chosen class that gives you passive bonuses or abilities, and as you clear more enemies, you'll unlock new ones to equip. To further spruce it up, there are also elements of the best RPGs, with side quests to enjoy and diverging paths. I also love the fact that each character has unique interactions with each playthrough, something that Hades also nails.

If this all sounds exciting, which I'm sure it does, you can grab Absolum for just $19.49 / £16.37 at Fanatical, a whopping 22% off the retail price. As a huge fan of beat 'em up games, I don't mind admitting that the genre has grown a bit stale over the years, but I love how Absolum has infused modern, refreshing mechanics and blended two great genres into a great gem of a game.

However, you don't have long to grab this deal, as Absolum's discount ends on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at 11 PM PT or Thursday, October 16, 2025, at 2 AM ET / 7 AM BST.

You're in for a great time if you decide to pick up Absolum, and you may find yourself putting it high on your personal list of the best PC games. Alternatively, if Absolum doesn't seem like your vibe, you can take a look at our upcoming PC games guide for some additions to your wishlist.

If you like beat 'em ups as much as I do, you have wonderful taste. In fact, it's so wonderful that you should join our PCGamesN Discord server and share your favorites. This isn't a fight club, though, just to warn you, which was a mistake I personally made, but since you know now, that means you won't be afraid to talk about it.