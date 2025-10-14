Grab a free Steam key for Absolum, the must-play roguelike beat 'em up

After years of bringing back dormant franchises and refreshing old-school classics, developer Dotemu's latest is a fantastical indie gem that injects the beat 'em up genre with the challenge and replayability of the best roguelike games. Absolum is another must-play in an already busy year, and if your wallet is looking a little light, we've got three Steam keys to give away.

Absolum stars four playable rebels, all of whom are working to stop the tyranny of Sun King Azra in the world of Talamh. Its non-stop beat 'em up combat rivals some of my favorite action games, and each of its classes comes with its own abilties and distinct movesets (like a magic-wielding humanoid frog that rides his staff). Thanks to the randomized runs, where different 'rituals' offer passive bonuses, the game is replayable, fast-paced, and never dull. If I were to summarize it succinctly, I'd say it offers the dialogue-rich storytelling of Hades with the combat of Dotemu's own Streets of Rage 4. Oh, and you can play it in co-op, too.

Absolum blends the best of both worlds, and it comes out swinging, much like a well-placed fist to your enemy's face. For me, it's one of the best indie games this year, and if you're keen to try it out, you can enter our competition via the Gleam widget below. Please note that this competition ends on Friday, October 17 at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST / 4pm CEST.



PCGN - Absolum Steam code giveaway





If you're not lucky enough to win, you can still grab a copy from Fanatical, which provided the keys for this giveaway. Fanatical offers plenty of solid discounts - typically cheaper than any Steam sales - and as someone who visit the store frequently, I can definitely recommend it if you want the best possible prices.

