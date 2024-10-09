Grab this 240Hz Acer gaming monitor with a massive 44% Amazon Prime Day saving

It’s Amazon Prime Day, and the bargains are rolling in. One of the best we’ve seen so far is this Acer gaming monitor deal, with this 27-inch display on sale with a huge 44% saving compared to its normal retail price.

If you’re a gamer, you need to think carefully about your monitor choices, as it’s never been more important to pick up a display that’ll make the latest AAA games look great. Thankfully, this Acer delivers with specs that rival some of the best gaming monitors out there at this price range.

The first thing worth knowing about the Acer Nitro XV272U W2bmiiprx is the refresh rate. We’ve left all those ancient 60Hz monitors far behind, with higher refresh rates delivering smoother gameplay, and the 240Hz offered by this Acer display, coupled with its 1440p resolution, makes it a great option for gamers.

One thing to bear in mind, though, is that the 240Hz rate is only available using a DisplayPort connection. If you use one of the two supplied HDMI 2.1 ports, refresh rates are capped at 144Hz.

The Acer Nitro XV272U W2bmiiprx is both AMD FreeSync Premium certified and compatible with Nvidia G-Sync, which will help to reduce tearing and stuttering in-game. That’s before you consider the monitor response time, with 0.5ms being best-in-class for an IPS display like this one. It’s also DisplayHDR 400 rated, which while not the most demanding of HDR standards, means this display can step up to deliver some of the more vibrant colors of HDR. Built-in stereo speakers are present too, which is far from a given on budget gaming monitors.

With a typical retail price of $399.99, the Acer Nitro XV272U W2bmiiprx is now available in this Prime Day deal for only $222.99. That’s just $1 off its best-ever price on Amazon, and you can buy it right now by clicking this link here.

You won’t find many 240Hz, 1440p gaming monitors like this one for under $250, at least from a quality manufacturer like Acer. To grab this deal, though, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership, but you can join Amazon Prime today with a free 30-day trial.

With an Amazon Prime membership, you can take advantage of plenty of other Prime Day deals like this one. Check out our best Amazon Prime Day deals for PC hub, where we’ve collated some top-quality discounts for you to pick up next.