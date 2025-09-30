This Acer gaming laptop costs just $699 and has a new Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 GPU

The cost of buying a gaming laptop containing one of Nvidia's latest GeForce RTX 5000 gaming GPUs just plummeted, thanks to this latest deal from Walmart. Right now, you can pick up our favorite budget machine on our guide to buying the best gaming laptop for just $699, and this latest version comes equipped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050 GPU as well.

The 5050 is the entry-level chip in Nvidia's latest GPU range, and it offers 8GB of VRAM, which is a decent upgrade over the 6GB you got with its predecessor, the RTX 4050, and it comes with a wider 128-bit memory interface too. It also has full support for the latest Nvidia DLSS 4 tech suite, including multi frame gen, and comes with 2,560 CUDA cores, which is enough to run games at decent settings at the screen's resolution. The rest of this Acer laptop's specs are solid too, including 16GB of RAM and a 16-inch screen with a 180Hz refresh rate.

We gave an older version of this machine a score of 9/10 in our Acer Nitro V review, thanks to its simple and elegant design, as well as the quality of the screen. Back then, our review sample came with a 1080p panel with a 165Hz refresh rate, but this new version has a slightly larger screen with a higher resolution of 1,920 x 1,200, giving you a bit more vertical desktop space, which can be handy for working, as well as a faster 180Hz refresh rate.

The screen also uses an IPS panel, and in our tests, we've found this tech is more responsive than VA panels, making it a better option for first-person shooters. You can read more about these differences in our full IPS vs VA feature.

It's also good to see a solid 16GB of DDR5 RAM in this laptop's specs list, giving you enough headroom for gaming, as well as working with a few browser tabs open. The memory comes in SODIMM format too, rather than being soldered to the motherboard, so you can upgrade to 32GB of the best gaming RAM at a later date.

Even the CPU is a decent model. Budget gaming laptops often come with cheap Intel CPUs that only have four P-Cores, but the AMD Ryzen 5 240 Hawk Point chip in this rig gives you six Zen 4 cores, which is ideal for a budget gaming machine, and they can boost to up to 5GHz as well. If there's one complaint, it's that you only get a miserly 512GB of storage space on this laptop's SSD, but it's at least a speedy PCIe 4.0 model, and as it uses a standard M.2 2280 card, you can also upgrade to your own choice of the best gaming SSD later.

You can currently pick up this laptop from Walmart by clicking on this link here, which will save you $200 on the usual $899 price, bringing it down to just $699.

If you need to kit out your laptop with some new gear, make sure you also check out our guides to buying the best gaming headset, as well as the best gaming mouse, where we take you through all our favorite options right now, including budget models.

Will you be picking up this budget gaming laptop? Share your thoughts with us and other readers in our community Discord server.