Grab this Acer Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 gaming laptop for its lowest ever price

Here’s a great opportunity to bag a great gaming laptop deal, as you can currently save 22% on the price of this Acer Nitro V on Amazon Prime Day. This enables you to get a surprisingly decent spec for just $879.99, including an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, an eight-core AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS CPU, and even a 165Hz 16-inch screen.

These are specs you’ll find on some of the best gaming laptop designs you can buy right now, including that Nvidia GPU, so it’s great to see them on this cut-price machine. Often sub-$1,000 gaming laptop deals involve serious compromises in some areas, such as only having 8GB of RAM, or just a 512GB SSD, but this Acer Nitro V ANV16-41-R5J0 model even delivers on this front, with 16GB of DDR5 memory and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD.

The key part of the spec for gaming, of course, is the GPU and the one in this laptop has the same core features as the desktop Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 (but a lower clock speed). That means you get 3,072 CUDA cores and 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM, as well as full support for Nvidia DLSS 3, complete with frame generation. In our tests, we’ve found this GPU is fine for 1080p gaming with decent in-game graphics settings enabled. You can even enable ray tracing in Cyberpunk 2077 if you enlist some help from DLSS.

Meanwhile, the AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS CPU gives you eight cores based on AMD’s Zen 4 architecture, and it can boost to up to 5.1GHz. That’s a serious amount of processing power for both games and applications, especially at this price.

Another perk of this budget gaming laptop is its 16-inch screen, which has a fast refresh rate of up to 165Hz. It also uses an IPS panel so should provide good viewing angles and decent gaming response.

The screen’s 1,920 x 1,200 resolution also gives you a little more vertical headroom than a standard 1080p display, meaning you can see more of your documents when you’re working, and it also won’t push the GPU too hard, meaning you can realistically play games at decent frame rates using the native resolution.

The one downside is that you only get 16GB of gaming RAM, which is fine for gaming, but 32GB is handy if you like to have lots of browser tabs and applications open at the same time. However, you can’t have everything for $879.99, and as I noted above, laptops at this price often come with even less memory.

It’s also great to see a 1TB SSD included in the price, giving you enough storage space to install a few of the latest games at the same time.

You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to get this deal, but you can join Amazon Prime for a free trial today and still take advantage of it.