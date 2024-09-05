Acer just demoed a new 600Hz gaming monitor with one big problem

Acer has just unveiled its fastest gaming monitor yet, and one of the first gaming monitors to hit the ludicrous marker of having a 600Hz refresh rate. We had the chance to get eyes and hands on with the new Acer Nitro XV240 F6 at the IFA trade show, where the display was unveiled, but Acer made one heck of a silly mistake with its demo.

The problem was that while this best gaming monitor contender can claim to have the speedy specification necessary for incredible competitive gaming experiences, Acer had hooked it up to a gaming laptop that could only output 240Hz.

Ordinarily, 240Hz is a pretty decent refresh rate, and is more than ample for most gaming needs. However, if you’re going to celebrate the ultra-fast capabilities of your new flagship gaming monitor, maybe you shouldn’t limit it to less than half its maximum speed.

It further didn’t help that the game Acer had chosen to load onto the system was Horizon Forbidden West. That’s an excellent title, no doubt, but it’s not exactly fast-paced fare.

Despite all this, we could at least in part make out the generally speedy feel of the display, with its claimed 0.1ms gray-to-gray response time resulting in visibly low levels of ghosting or smearing. The TN panel also looked plenty colorful and punchy, despite TN screens generally being considered the less desirable choice for modern gaming monitors, even if they have decent viewing angles.

This 24.1-inch panel with its Full HD 1,920 x 1,080 resolution isn’t going to set any image quality and sharpness records, but it’s an ideal match for competitive FPS titles such as CS2 and Valorant.

As for the rest of the display, it sports a typical Acer Predator-style look with some fairly aggressive, angular styling, including a spikey V-shaped stand. Connections, meanwhile, consist of one DisplayPort 1.4 input and two HDMI 2.0 ports, while the stand offers height, rotation, pivot, and tilt adjustment.

The Acer Nitro XV240 F6 will be available in China in Q4 2024, but won’t hit North American and European shores until Q1 2025. Pricing is set at $599.99 in the US, €899 in Europe, and RMB 4,999 for Chinese shoppers.

