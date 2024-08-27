We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Save a massive $300 on this Nvidia RTX 4070 Acer gaming laptop

With an Intel 14900HX CPU, 240Hz G-Sync display, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, this Predator Helios Neo 18 now has an incredibly low price.

acer predator helios 18 nvidia rtx 4070 gaming laptop deal
Edward Chester's Avatar

Published:

Acer Nvidia PC games hardware 

Right now you can save a hefty 15% on the price of this Acer Predator Helios Neo 18 gaming laptop, which packs in some seriously high-end hardware and a massive 18-inch screen. This $300 saving is a limited-time gaming laptop deal, though, so you’ll have to act fast to bag this bargain.

The best gaming laptops in the world pack in just the sort of spec you get on this machine, with Acer squeezing an Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU and Intel Core i9 14900HX CPU into the spec, all backed up with plenty of RAM and storage.

Making the most of this powerful hardware is a large 18-inch IPS LCD, which combines a plentiful 2,560 x 1,600 resolution with a rip-roaring 240Hz refresh rate. That resolution is particularly useful, as it’s slightly taller than the typical 2,560 x 1,440 resolution used in most gaming monitors, meaning you can read that little bit more before having to scroll down.

The laptop RTX 4070 GPU here isn’t quite as powerful as the desktop RTX 4070, with 4,608 CUDA cores compared to 5,888 in the desktop part. However, it’s still a powerful chip that’s ideal for achieving reliable 60fps+ frame rates at the native resolution of this screen, or cranking out frame rates that challenge the 240Hz refresh rate of this panel if you step down to a 1080p resolution.

The Intel Core i9-14900HX is also a very powerful CPU that contains eight P-Cores and 16 E-Cores for a massive total of 24 cores that will churn through any task at breakneck speed. With 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB M.2 SSD, you’re getting a system that is all set for years of top-tier gaming performance.

All this is contained in a chassis that looks simple but is effective, with a clean all-black finish, silver highlights, and an RGB logo on the lid. There’s also RGB lighting all under the keyboard, which offers a full-size layout, including a numpad.

Normally priced at $1,999.99, today’s limited-time deal knocks $300 off, making this the lowest price for this laptop since it went on sale five months ago. Just follow this link to grab yourself a bargain. UK buyers can also save 12% on a similar spec system by following this here link.

For more great laptop deals, check out our best back to school laptop deals guide where we’ve collated all the best deals we’ve spotted in recent weeks.

Edward Chester writes hardware reviews, guides, and news for PCGamesN. He has reviewed every bit of PC gaming hardware you can think of, and many you probably can't, during his 16 years in the industry and currently focuses on gaming monitors. He has been a PC gamer since the mid-90s and still just about manages to find time to indulge in his decades-long passion. Away from playing Apex Legends, Counter-Strike, or Quake, he's an avid cook, musician, gardener, and woodworker.