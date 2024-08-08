Save $200 on our favorite gaming PC while you still can

We’ve spotted a great gaming PC deal over on Best Buy right now, enabling you to save $200 on the price of an Acer Predator Orion 5000 rig with a 20-core CPU and fantastic Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super GPU. Usually, this machine goes for $1,749.99, but for a limited time you can now scoop it up for just $1,549.99.

We put this exact spec of this machine through its paces a couple of weeks ago in our Acer Predator Orion 5000 review, and it quickly earned a place at the top of our guide to the best gaming PC. Not only can this Acer rig handle the latest games at high settings if you’re playing at 1,920 x 1,080, but it can also cope well at 2,560 x 1,440.

For example, running Total War: Warhammer 3 at 1440p was a cinch for the Predator Orion 5000, which clocked up an average of 108fps, and only dropped to a minimum of 83fps. Even running Cyberpunk 2077 with the Ultra ray tracing preset was achievable, with the machine managing to produce an average of 72fps once we’d enlisted some help from the frame-generation tech available in Nvidia DLSS 3.

That’s all thanks to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super GPU that’s supplied with this machine, and which proudly sits at the top of our guide to the best graphics card. This graphics card gives you a solid boost in performance over the standard RTX 4070, and it can handle all of today’s games at decent settings, even with ray tracing enabled.

Meanwhile, the 20-core Intel Core i7 14700F CPU gives you eight fast P-Cores, which are the important ones for gaming, and they can boost to up to 5.4GHz. There are also 12 E-Cores in this chip, which enables it to make light work of any heavily multi-threaded content creation work, such as video encoding.

It’s also great to see this system coming with 32GB of DDR5 RAM as standard, as well as a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, which gives you enough room to install a few games at the same time. Even the PSU is a solid unit, with 800W of power on tap and 80 Plus Gold certification, guaranteeing its efficiency.

All in all, this is a decent gaming PC at its usual price, but it offers a particularly good deal at just $1,549.99. If you want to save $200 on this PC while you can, click on this link here. You can also read our GeForce RTX 4070 Super review to find out more about the key piece of gaming hardware in this Acer gaming rig.