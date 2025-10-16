Gaming RAM and SSD prices are about to soar, and it's all the fault of AI, says Adata chairman

RAM and SSD prices are set to rocket, and it's all because of AI, according to the chairman of PC memory and SSD manufacturer Adata. Simon Chen raised the alarm over "severe shortages" affecting the supply of all the major forms of memory and storage for gaming PCs, with AI companies and data centers fighting for as much stock as possible. This is constraining supply that would otherwise end up in consumer-facing RAM, SSD, and traditional hard drives, with memory prices already increasing as a result.

For gamers, the end result is a more expensive bill when you come to buy or upgrade your next PC. The models in our best gaming RAM guide, for instance, will no doubt see price rises if PC hardware manufacturers such as Adata can't keep costs down, or keep stock flowing to retailers. If you're thinking about an upgrade, you might be inclined to jump in sooner rather than later.

Chen discussed the issue in comments made to the media, as reported by Taiwanese tech news site DigiTimes. "Our competitors in the fight for supply are no longer our peers, but giant CSPs," according to Chen, referring to cloud service providers. As a result, Adata is instructing its staff to "sell sparingly and support key customers" while it tries to maintain a healthy stockpile of supplies.

All the major memory and storage technologies, including DRAM memory modules, NAND flash for SSDs and USB drives, and traditional hard drives, are affected. DDR4 RAM, in particular, is going to face significant price rises due to stock restraints, with Chen believing that prices will rise by up by 30% between Q4 2025 and Q1 2026 as a result.

This isn't the first warning we've seen about potential memory price increases, however. TrendForce, a market research company, warned earlier this year that RAM price rises were expected this year, with DDR4 RAM likely to be the most affected. If manufacturers can't sort out the supply, gamers looking to build a gaming PC could see these price difficulties continue well into next year, with no clear end in sight.

