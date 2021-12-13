Hand-drawn Metroidvania Aeterna Noctis hits Steam this week

While we’ve sadly missed out on an actual new Metroid as PC gamers this year, the indie scene continues to provide intriguing new entries in the world’s greatest videogame genre slash level design ethos. Metroidvania Aeterna Noctis has made a strong impression in trailers and screenshots thanks to its striking hand drawn art, and it’s finally set to launch this week.

Aeterna Noctis launches across Steam, the Epic Games Store, and PlayStation 5 on December 15 at a price of $29.99 / €29.99. If you’ve missed our previous highlight of Aeterna Noctis, it’s a side-scrolling action game where you take control of the King of Darkness, who must explore a world made up of 16 interconnected areas in an effort to take on the Queen of Light.

The game’s difficulty level scales as you progress to keep you on your toes, and the action footage in the trailers suggests that the combat is fast, fluid, and snappy. The hand-drawn art looks gorgeous in motion, too.

Check out the new launch trailer below.

