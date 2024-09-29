If you haven’t played Against the Storm yet, now is the perfect time. The dark fantasy city builder from Eremite Games and Hooded Horse is one of the best new strategy games in years, blending stunning designs with a compelling fantasy world and a smart user interface that makes even its more intricate systems approachable. Hailed as “near-perfect” in our review at launch, it’s only gotten better since, and, as a new fishing update arrives alongside its first DLC you can pick it up super cheap in a Steam sale.

Our Against the Storm review goes into depth on what makes this city builder one of the best strategy games on PC right now, in case my effusive summary above hasn’t done the trick yet. Having just launched its very first paid DLC, Keepers of the Stone, which adds a playable species of Frogs to the roster, Eremite Games is giving you the opportunity to snag Against the Storm at its biggest discount so far – an impressive 50% off.

The quick pitch is that, in an apocalyptic world where ravaging storms have forced society back to the safety of a single bastion, you must venture out on missions to set up functional towns as you explore the surrounding regions, gathering materials and solving problems as they arise. With a range of distinctive species at your disposal, each with their own needs, wants, and particular specialties, finding the perfect way to distribute your resources and workers is essential to success. It’s very much a game that’s easy to pick up but a delightful challenge to master.

Alongside the new Against the Storm Keepers of the Stone DLC comes patch 1.4, which introduces fishing for all players regardless of whether or not they’ve bought the expansion. Since the update’s launch earlier this week, Eremite Games has released a followup patch addressing key bugs and implementing some balance changes – chiefly among them, biscuits will now be a lot easier to make. With regular free updates and an ‘overwhelmingly positive’ Steam rating featuring recommendations from 95% of reviews, this Steam sale is a great chance to discover what makes it so special.

Against the Storm is 50% off on Steam until Tuesday October 10, meaning you’ll pay just $14.99 / £12.49 for your copy, down from $29.99 / £24.99. Head here to take a look – or, if you’re a subscriber to Microsoft’s PC Game Pass service, you can try it via the Xbox app at no additional charge (although you will have to buy the new DLC if you want to use that).

Looking for more to satisfy that town planning desire? Here are the best city-building games on PC in 2024, along with the best management games for plenty more ways to put your organizational skills to the test.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.