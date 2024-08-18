Whether or not you’ve yet to play the excellent Against the Storm, you’ll soon have another reason to. Already one of the best strategy games in recent years, netting a PCGamesN 9/10 and an overwhelmingly positive Steam review average of 95%, the 2023 roguelike city builder from Eremite Games is due its first DLC soon. Joining it will be the free Against the Storm 1.4 update, and the team showcases its central new feature, one all games could stand to benefitfrom the addition of – fishing.

While we eagerly await details on the new DLC, which is set to introduce a new biome and another species to join your camps, Eremite Games gives us a look at how fishing works in Against the Storm. You’ll find a range of new ponds in the glades around your base as you explore, with three different varieties that each come at small and large sizes. Like everything else in the strategy game, you’ll need a facility to deal with it – in this case, a Fishing Hut.

You’ll get a smaller Fishing Hut as an essential building, with a large variant available to be acquired as a blueprint, from a trader, or via a wildcard. Once you’ve set one down you’ll assign workers as fishermen, and they’ll catch a mix of fish and algae over time. They’ll only return to deposit their collection once the pond is depleted – and while you can opt to have them return early, doing so will forgo the chance to catch more from that particular pond.

“The intention here was to create a new type of resource gathering mechanism,” Eremite Games explains, “a mix of a non-renewable source (just like regular deposits) and a big time investment with a big yield at the end (like in the case of farming).” If you’re looking to maximise your output, you can also turn packs of crops into batches of ground bait, which will double the yield your fishermen can bring in from a pond.

There’s lots of other new features to look forward to in update 1.4, too, such as a new events tab in the Encyclopedia that should make keeping track of all the random occurrences much more straightforward. You’ll also now be able to assign workers to construction sites and have them automatically start working there once the building is ready.

There’s even more arriving in the free update, including new resources, buildings, needs, orders, and more. The level cap will also be raised to 20, even if you don’t pick up the new expansion. Whether you’re diving in for the DLC or not, then, there’s ample reason to come back to Against the Storm when it arrives, as update 1.4 will land right alongside it.

