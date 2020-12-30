Holy cow AGDQ 2021 starts this weekend

2020 is almost over. I know, yes, I’m also having a hard time believing it, but here we are, and the traditional marker of the new year is upon us: the Awesome Games Done Quick charity speedrunning marathon. AGDQ 2021 kicks off this Sunday, and while I know that sounds completely absurd at this point in time, there’s a whole schedule to prove it and everything.

AGDQ 2021 starts on January 3 at 9:00 PST / 12:00 EST / 17:00 GMT, though a 30-minute pre-show will begin just before that time. The show proper kicks off with an inbounds run of the parkour classic, Mirror’s Edge, and the day continues with PC games including Just Cause 3, Dragon Age: Origins, and Ori and the Will of the Wisps.

There are plenty of other notable titles throughout the week, including Hades, Left 4 Dead 2, and the original Warcraft 3. The show comes to a close on Saturday, January 9 with a gotta catch ’em all run of Pokémon Blue and an all dungeons run of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

As with SGDQ earlier in 2020, AGDQ will be an online event. The summer event didn’t quite hit the previous year’s high, but it still pulled in over $2 million USD for Doctors Without Borders. Here’s hoping AGDQ finds similar success for the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

You can check out the full schedule on the official site. You can also check in on some upcoming PC games for another glimpse into 2021.