Almost 20 years since it first arrived on online stores, the original, base version of classic RTS game Age of Empires 3 is being delisted from sale, and the multiplayer servers are being pulled offline. Civilization 7 is on the way. Meanwhile, strategy newcomers like Ara History Untold and Manor Lords are keeping the genre alive on PC. But epochs pass, societies rise and fall, and the passage of history is unrelenting. If you own Age of Empires 3 and want to play it online for the final time, you still have the chance. But from the end of October, it will be gone for good.

This doesn’t mean that Age of Empires 3 is disappearing from online stores completely – the definitive edition of the RTS game will still be available. But the original, unexpanded version of AoE 3 is about to disappear. Age of Empires 2 is one of the greatest games ever made. AoE 3 built on that with 3D visuals, a revised trading system, and more cultures and civilizations.

The definitive edition, which is available to try for free, improves the graphics even further and includes a remastered soundtrack. The very first edition of AoE 3, however, is no longer available to buy and will be taken offline for good on Wednesday October 30.

“After many years of support, we will be retiring the title from sale,” Xbox Game Studios says. “Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition will continue to be supported. In addition, on October 30, 2024 multiplayer services for the game will cease to run. This is due to the technology no longer being supported.

“If you own the game, you will still be able to play campaign and skirmish content. Online multiplayer is the only area of the game that will no longer be available.”

Age of Empires 3 will be taken offline on Wednesday October 30 at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm GMT / 7pm CET / Thursday October 31 at 2am AEDT. One of the best strategy games on PC, it deserves a proper send off – if you own it, pour one out for AoE 3 with a final round of multiplayer.

