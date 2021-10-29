Age of Empires 4 cheats – what you need to know

Are there Age of Empires 4 cheat codes yet?

Cheat codes are a strong staple of strategy games, and Age of Empires as a series is known for some great ones. From magical bears to cars that can fire lasers, you’ve been able to do some weird and wonderful things via the command console. Check out our guides to Age of Empires 3 cheats or Age of Empires 2 cheats if you want an idea of what past RTS games have done.

Will Age of Empires 4 have cheats? Yes – World’s Edge creative director Adam Isgreen confirmed in an interview with Rock,Paper,Shotgun that cheats would be coming post-launch, but they’re not in the game currently. What the timetable for this is is unknown, as it really depends on whether there were any consumer-friendly cheats used during game development.

For cheats that involve funny super units, the art for those would need to be created as well, assuming they weren’t done prior to launch. It’s not as simple and flicking a switch and making everything available for the masses. We’ll let you know as soon as Age of Empires 4 cheats become available.

In the meantime, make sure you read our Age of Empires 4 review if you haven’t already, and you can also check out many of the guides we’ve already put online, such as Age of Empires 4 hotkeys, as well as guides to the English, Mongols, and Delhi Sultanate civilisations.

Joe Robinson

Section Editor - Strategy

Published:

Chapter master of PCGamesN's strategy content, Joe was previously editor for The Wargamer and Strategy Gamer, and has written for Rock,Paper,Shotgun.

