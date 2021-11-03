This custom Age of Empires IV gaming PC is a plate mail powerhouse

Age of Empires IV stormed storefronts on October 28, and the latest addition to the renowned RTS series is something of a traditional triumph. To celebrate the strategy game’s victorious release, and its day one arrival on Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft has teamed up with a fan-favourite tech YouTuber to create a custom gaming PC that’s not just armed to the teeth with the latest components, it’s also clad in metal armour.

Assembled by UrAvgConsumer, the custom Age of Empires IV PC is armed with an AMD Ryzen 5600X gaming CPU, an MSI Gaming Z Trio RTX 3070, 16GB of G-Skill gaming RAM, and a dexterous Samsung 980 Pro SSD. While the latest entry to the renowned strategy series won’t wage war on most gaming PCs, UrAvgConsumer says they wanted “a strong system like this to have some of the power to back it up.”

Of course, while the innards of this commemorative build are impressive, the real star of the show is the machine’s heavy metal exterior, which comprises armoured shoulders and a short sword as the cherry on top. The gallant gaming PC might be medieval-themed, but UrAvgConsumer made sure to throw some RBG lighting into the mix, which makes this project look like some sort of eldritch knight.

It’s needless to say that this plate mail powerhouse is a one-of-a-kind gaming PC, but Microsoft is far from done with its PC Builder Series. In fact, the project has more custom rigs in the pipeline to celebrate the release of Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite, the latter of which should pair nicely with Razer’s recently revealed Halo-themed gaming keyboard and mouse.

Thankfully, Age of Empires IV’s system requirements don’t require the skills of a heroic knight, and the game’s low spec mode should lower the drawbridge for builds both old and new. However, if you’re still wondering ‘can you run Age of Empires IV?’, our friends at PCGamebenchmark can help you check if your rig is ready for battle.