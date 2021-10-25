Age of Empires 4 reviews – our roundup of the critics’ scores

The big day is fast approaching. Age of Empires 4’s release date is set for October 28 – so just a few days away from now – but we can already get a good idea of what the imminent RTS game will bring when it lands. The reviews have just begun pouring in, so let’s take a look at what the critics have made of the strategy game series’ next major instalment ahead of its arrival.

So far, it looks like Age of Empires 4 has been warmly received by reviewers, with the game currently sitting at a very healthy aggregate score of 84 on Metacritic and 86 on Opencritic. While there’s naturally a little variation from site to site, most scores place it near the top of the scale, with plenty of reviewers putting it somewhere around the eight or nine-out-of-ten mark, though some have scored it higher.

In PCGamesN’s Age of Empires 4 review, senior news writer Ian Boudreau gives it an eight-out-of-ten, noting that “the legendary real-time strategy series has returned with a surprisingly traditionalist new entry”. Ian concludes that, “polishing a classic formula without revolutionising it, this is a robust package that includes something for just about every kind of RTS player, from beginners to grizzled veterans”. You can check out our full review at the above link.

Without further ado, here’s our roundup of the Age of Empires 4 reviews:

Microsoft $59.99 Buy Now Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Microsoft and other programs.

So, there you have it – looks like the upcoming RTS game has fared well with the critics. If you’re keen to pre-order Age of Empires 4 you can do so here ahead of its launch on October 28.