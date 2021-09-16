Microsoft lists Age of Empires 4 system requirements, with AMD CPUs and GPUs

Age of Empires 4 is just over a month away and, up until now, we’ve only had system requirements for Intel- and Nvidia-powered rigs. Thankfully, Microsoft has finally shown some love for the red team and we now know what AMD graphics card and gaming CPU you’ll need inside your gaming PC to play this long awaited entry in this classic real-time strategy series.

Taking over the mantle from the long defunct, but still ever beloved, Ensemble Studios, developer Relic Entertainment hopes to revive the Age of Empires series with the knowledge and passion it’s previously showcased in it’s own real-time strategy games, namely the Company of Heroes and Dawn of War series.

The game will feature a diverse set of civilisations for players to choose from as well as numerous campaigns detailing events that shaped the course of history, such as William of Normandy’s 1066 campaign in England, the formation of Moscow as the Rus fought back against the Mongol invasion, with appearances from the Delhi Sultanate, the Abbasid Dynasty, and more.

Those looking to fulfil their ambitions of forging a powerful empire and changing the course of history by engaging in epic historical battles will be relieved to know that Age of Empires 4’s system requirements are decidedly modest.

Minimum Recommended CPU Intel i5-6300U

AMD Ryzen 5 2400G 3.6GHz 6-core (Intel i5)

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 RAM 8GB 16GB GPU Intel HD 520

AMD Radeon RX Vega 11 Nvidia Geforce 970

AMD Radeon RX 570 VRAM N/A 4GB Storage 50GB 50GB

These system requirements should offer some clarity as to the kind of hardware you’ll need to take part in the Age of Empires 4 stress test, which begins September 17 ahead of the October 28 launch. While these system requirements unfortunately don’t give any detailed indication of fidelity or performance levels, they should at least offer some guidance to prospective emperors.