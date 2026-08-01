Age of Empires is doubling down on Vikings with a pair of new Norse expansions

World's Edge has got a double dose of Vikings in store, with both Age of Empires 4 and Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition set to receive new DLC by the end of 2026. Whichever flavor of the legendary RTS games is your favorite, each expansion will bring more civilizations into the mix, with AoE 4 also introducing the Scots, and AoE 2 DE encompassing the Viking era more broadly across the Danes, Varangians, and Saxons. Alongside that, the developer is even giving some love to its underrepresented middle child, with new AoE 3 DE DLC and a redesigned bundle on Steam.

As a traditionalist, I feel compelled to start with Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition, and its upcoming expansion The Viking Sagas. This focuses on legendary leader Harald Hardrada, following his journey across three separate campaigns. In 'The Exiled Prince,' where Harald has been cast out from Norway, you'll deal with the Varangians as he seeks to amass funds and prestige. Pushing into the Byzantine Empire, however, will bring him into the sights of the "increasingly despotic" Empress Zoe.

Following this, Harald uses his wealth to wage war for the thrones of Denmark and Norway in 'The Hard Ruler,' but must balance his quest for power against the risk of becoming the same manner of tyrant he's attempting to overthrow. Finally, we set sail towards England in 'The Last Viking,' attempting to overthrow then-King Harold Godwinson. In reality, this was where Hardrada (and in many respects the Viking Era at large) met an end - can you change the course of history in your favor and forge an empire like none before it?

Of course, you'll then be able to enjoy the strengths of the three new civilizations as you please. Employ the Danish Jomsviking and swift Longships to catch your foes off guard. Build fortified Saxon settlements and defend them with the heavy Hearth Troop, infantrymen that hurl ranged javelins alongside their melee capabilities. Or employ Varangian shock troops who generate gold through battle and the faction's unique Jarl, a group of axe-hurling cavalrymen feared by enemy infantry.

Age of Empires 2: DE DLC The Viking Sagas is set to launch in fall 2026. You can wishlist it now.

Over in the land of Age of Empires 4, we now have a more complete look at Raiders of the North. First teased last month, we already knew that the Vikings would be one of two civilizations introduced with the DLC, but now we have confirmation of the second - the Scots. Alongside this, the package will add two more biomes, Scottish Heathland and Tundra Summer, along with four more Crucible Mode missions and upgraded progression systems, with the ability to play these either solo or in two-player co-op.

While the Vikings lean towards fast, brutal aggression, relying on mobile infantry and early naval dominance, the Scots adopt a more "resilient and defensive" approach. Highland cattle and fishponds give them a unique food economy, while strong defensive fortifications and disciplined troops (who can even spot the likes of forest ambushes before they happen) ensure they can hold firm against incoming pressure. Their Mustering Hall lets you quickly field units at a low price, and as they develop, you're able to use it to lean into either Highland or Lowland strengths.

Age of Empires 4 DLC Raiders of the North is set to launch in fall 2026. Add it to your wishlist if you want to be notified when it arrives.

As mentioned, World's Edge and Xbox Game Studios aren't leaving Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition in the dust either. Its next expansion is The Baltic Powers, which introduces the Danes and Poles, two challenge scenarios, two new game modes, over 25 maps, and more than 50 additional hero customization options. There's a beta for this ongoing right now, which is running until Thursday August 6. It's available to anyone who owns a copy of the base game.

If you don't already own AoE 3, there's about to be even more reason to pick it up. Starting on Thursday August 13, Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition will include the base game along with the United States civilization, Mexico civilization, and the Lizzie, Kunoichi, and Volume One hero cosmetic packs. If you already have a copy of the game, but haven't bought any of these pieces of DLC, you'll be gifted them for free, as a "thank you for playing with us these past years."