Age of Empires III: DE’s Mexico event is live – here’s how to get the rewards

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition’s new Mexico DLC has now landed, and an event kicking off its arrival is live. Called Fiesta Mexicana, the event runs until January 10 and lets you unlock some new explorer skins and other rewards by besting a bunch of challenges before that date rolls around. There are 31 challenges in total, so there’s a fair bit to do if you want to nab all that’s on offer.

The rules of the game are as follows. Each day, you can unlock a maximum of three new challenges. If you want to grab the new explorer skins, you’ll need to complete all 31 challenges – representing 31 Mexican states – before January 10, though there are other event-exclusive rewards you’ll earn along the way as you hit certain milestones. These come around for every five challenges you complete, with each goodie being a new profile icon – for example, challenge five will yield you a Salteador icon.

To get these milestone profile icon rewards, you’ll need to complete the challenges laid out in the devs’ announcement post within the event’s live window, in the specific order they’re given, and on separate days. So, you’ll need to keep coming back while the event’s on to nab everything if you’re keen.

Once you’ve hit the golden challenge 31, you’ll be rewarded with two Mexico general customisations and two United States general customisations. Lovely.

It’s worth noting that you won’t need to complete the challenges on consecutive days, but, as detailed above, you can only complete three each day, so you’ll want to make sure you give yourself enough time if you’re determined to earn all of the event’s rewards. It’s equally worth noting that if you want to keep all of your hard-earned treats when the event’s done and dusted, you’ll need to log into your Xbox Live account before its conclusion.

The Mexico Civilization DLC is now available on Steam and costs £3.99 / $5.99.