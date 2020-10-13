Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition is coming to Xbox Game Pass this week

There are a heap of new games coming to the Xbox Game Pass on PC throughout the rest of the month. It does mean that we’ll be saying goodbye to a few, but that’s what you’ve got to deal with when it comes to free-ish games on a subscription service.

Anyway, the pick of the bunch is Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition. The real-time strategy game is all yours October 15 and comes with two new game modes built just for the definitive edition. You’ll also find all the previously released expansions and 14 civilisations. There are two new civs, too, which are the Swedes and Inca.

There are plenty of other games coming, too. I’d recommend Katana Zero as it’s a rollicking good time. It has all the Hotline Miami-like violence you’d expect from something published by Devolver Digital and throws in some stylish combat. There’s a need for split-second timing, but you can slow down time, so it’s not too daunting. If you die you start the room again, but if you win you get to see your wet work played back to you in gritty black and white.

Heave Ho, Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition, and The Swords of Ditto: Mormo’s Curse are also joining the fun, and will be available alongside Age of Empires 3: DE and Katana Zero October 15.

We will, however, be saying goodbye to Felix the Reaper, Metro 2033 Redux, Minit, Saints Row IV Re-Elected, and State of Mind on October 15. You do have to October 30, though, to have a go at Tacoma, The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game, and The Red Strings Club.