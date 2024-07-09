Age of Mythology: Retold set to launch limited time beta very soon

Age of Mythology: Retold was recently announced and will launch before long, coming out on September 4. A remade version of a classic RTS, the new version looks to be a fairly definitive take on the 2002 original, packing in expansions and updating the aesthetics of a game that stands alongside its original creator’s Age of Empires series, Civilization 6, Company of Heroes 2, XCOM 2, and Crusader Kings 3 as one of the best entries to the strategy genre ever made. Now, good news has come for those looking forward to the remaster’s quickly approaching launch as the updated Age of Mythology will be available to try out through a closed beta starting this Friday.

Age of Mythology: Retold updates the classic strategy game for a modern audience, going further than its 2014 Extended Edition by transferring the game into Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition’s engine and reworking its visuals and soundtrack.

Any player who’s pre-ordered Age of Mythology: Retold’s Premium Edition will be able to take part in a closed beta set to run from Friday July 12 through Sunday July 14. In order to collect feedback and improve balance before launch, the Age of Mythology team is allowing players to check out a slice of the game that includes its tutorial, the first five missions of its Fall of the Trident campaign, and Skirmish and Multiplayer matches with up to eight players across a variety of maps. The Norse, Greek, and Egyptian pantheons will be available during the beta.

You can pre-order Age of Mythology: Retold and get access to this weekend’s beta over on its Steam page right here. The game will also host a Stress Test at some point in the lead up to launch that will allow all Steam players to enter, even if they haven’t pre-ordered.

