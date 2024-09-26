Age of Mythology: Retold is one of the best strategy games to come out this year. As the genre moves forward with new entries like Frostpunk 2, Manor Lords, and Homeworld 3, it’s also looked back to a classic RTS that originally launched all the way back in 2002 as an Age of Empires spin-off. While Retold hasn’t come out without a degree of controversy focused on its microtransactions, the core of the game itself is solid, with the remake serving as a good way for newcomers or experienced players to check out Age of Mythology on modern systems. It’s also about to make up for one glaring absence from its launch, adding in units and gods inspired by Chinese mythology with the newly announced Immortal Pillars DLC.

Age of Mythology: Retold already offers plenty for fans of the RTS game genre to dig into, but it’s soon to expand even further with its upcoming Immortal Pillars expansion. While Chinese mythology is currently absent from the game, Retold having skipped over the original Age of Mythology’s China-focused Tale of the Dragon expansion, the new DLC looks to make up for its absence.

Immortal Pillars will come with a new campaign that its announcement video states is “inspired by ancient [Chinese] legends.” This campaign will include a new pantheon, units, and god powers, allowing players to summon deities like Nüwa,”the bull-headed god of war” Chiyou, “the relentless bringer of drought” Nüba, and “the mighty flying rain dragon” Yinglong.”



Age of Mythology: Retold’s Immortal Pillars expansion doesn’t have a launch date yet. In the meantime, you can wishlist it on Steam right here.

