We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Age of Mythology Retold is getting a new, 35-mission mode for free very soon

Arena of the Gods is a brand new game mode heading to Age of Mythology Retold, and it'll keep you on your toes with dynamic modifiers.

Age of Mythology Retold Arena of the Gods: artwork of Poseidon standing in the middle of a wave with glowing blue eyes and holding a gold trident
Jamie Hore's Avatar

Published:

Age of Mythology: Retold 

Age of Mythology will forever be one of the all-time great strategy games, but now its glorious, modern-day remake lets you experience it like never before. Age of Mythology Retold is already making a lot of strategy fans happy, but here’s something else to smile about – a brand new game mode is arriving soon as part of a free update. Titled Arena of the Gods, it’ll feature 35 dynamic missions and will see Kastor lead the way as the main playable character.

That’s right, in Arena of Gods you’ll take on the role of Arkantos’ son and battle your way though almost three dozen skirmishes either as a lone wolf or as a co-op experience with your friends. The new Age of Mythology Retold mode also brings World Twists to the strategy game, which are modifiers that can break out during missions. Depending on which World Twist you get, it could greatly benefit your run or it could be a severe obstacle to overcome.

A couple of examples of World Twists given by developer World’s Edge include one tied to the Egyptian god Thoth, which grants double effect for all god technologies, and one tied to Freyja, which makes cavalry more expensive to train but will let them transform into infantry after they’re slain.

A slightly more predictable and controllable way that you can influence the battlefield is through Blessings, which are unique strategic buffs that you earn after clearing missions. Again, World’s Edge has provided a few examples, including Odin’s Outlaw Wisdom, which makes special abilities and God Powers recharge faster, and Gaia’s Lashing Roots, which lets Heroes and Legends deal area of effect damage.

It sounds like a very content-rich and challenging gauntlet, but the best news is that it won’t cost you anything extra to play. Age of Mythology Retold’s new mode, Arena of the Gods, goes live on Thursday November 7 and will be part of a free update for anyone that owns the base game.

YouTube Thumbnail

This announcement of a brand new game mode (which you can read in full here) comes just a couple of weeks on from the reveal of Immortal Pillars, which will be Age of Mythology Retold’s first major expansion. It doesn’t have a release date yet, so it’s good to see that we’ll have an experience like Arena of the Gods to tide us over.

While you wait for the new mode, here are some other brilliant RTS games to get hooked by. Alternatively, why not look ahead to what else is dropping for the remainder of 2024 and beyond with our upcoming PC games guide.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.

Jamie has been writing about videogames for over six years and previously served as deputy editor at The Loadout. He's armed with a degree in broadcast journalism and a deep knowledge of Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and FPS games in general - XDefiant is his current vice. You'll also regularly find him tearing up the court, pitch, or track in some of the biggest sports games and racing games out there.