Age of Mythology will forever be one of the all-time great strategy games, but now its glorious, modern-day remake lets you experience it like never before. Age of Mythology Retold is already making a lot of strategy fans happy, but here’s something else to smile about – a brand new game mode is arriving soon as part of a free update. Titled Arena of the Gods, it’ll feature 35 dynamic missions and will see Kastor lead the way as the main playable character.

That’s right, in Arena of Gods you’ll take on the role of Arkantos’ son and battle your way though almost three dozen skirmishes either as a lone wolf or as a co-op experience with your friends. The new Age of Mythology Retold mode also brings World Twists to the strategy game, which are modifiers that can break out during missions. Depending on which World Twist you get, it could greatly benefit your run or it could be a severe obstacle to overcome.

A couple of examples of World Twists given by developer World’s Edge include one tied to the Egyptian god Thoth, which grants double effect for all god technologies, and one tied to Freyja, which makes cavalry more expensive to train but will let them transform into infantry after they’re slain.

A slightly more predictable and controllable way that you can influence the battlefield is through Blessings, which are unique strategic buffs that you earn after clearing missions. Again, World’s Edge has provided a few examples, including Odin’s Outlaw Wisdom, which makes special abilities and God Powers recharge faster, and Gaia’s Lashing Roots, which lets Heroes and Legends deal area of effect damage.

It sounds like a very content-rich and challenging gauntlet, but the best news is that it won’t cost you anything extra to play. Age of Mythology Retold’s new mode, Arena of the Gods, goes live on Thursday November 7 and will be part of a free update for anyone that owns the base game.

This announcement of a brand new game mode (which you can read in full here) comes just a couple of weeks on from the reveal of Immortal Pillars, which will be Age of Mythology Retold’s first major expansion. It doesn’t have a release date yet, so it’s good to see that we’ll have an experience like Arena of the Gods to tide us over.

