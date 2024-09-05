I sometimes worry that good games, even great games, live or die depending on a single badly received update. Yes, this is the era of the comeback – Cyberpunk 2077 and No Man’s Sky serving as prime examples – but with so many new games and so much choice, it’s also much easier than ever for players to just move onto something new – I’m not sure that Helldivers 2 will ever recover from the PSN account linking snafu. Thankfully, though, despite the (arguably deserved) ire directed towards Age of Mythology’s first DLC, the full release of the RTS game, built by Age of Empires devs, seems to be going exceptionally well – the strategy reimagining is surging on Steam.

Age of Mythology Retold ran into trouble earlier this week owing to its ‘Legacy Deity Portrait’ DLC, which replaces artwork in the remastered RTS game with images from the 2002 original – and costs $6. As of this writing, the add-on is still under fire on Steam, where it has a ‘very negative’ rating, but this doesn’t seem to have impacted the launch of the game itself, which is currently sitting in a very neat position less than 24 hours since release.

As of this writing, on Thursday September 5, Age of Mythology Retold has already reached a seriously impressive concurrent player count high of 20,869, greater than the historical records of some of its contemporaries and peers including Age of Empires 3: Remastered, Bellwright, and Tropico 5. Age of Mythology has also earned some major praise from players so far. Less than a day since it launched, it’s accumulated almost 4,500 reviews, an impressive 92% of which are positive. Our own Age of Mythology Retold review is similarly enthusiastic.

The game is currently number six on the Steam global sales chart and fourth in the United States, above other new releases including FPS game Spectre Divide and Dead by Daylight spinoff The Casting of Frank Stone. Between high player numbers, great user reviews, and a very credible place in the charts, Age of Mythology Retold looks like a hit. If you want to try it for yourself, just head here.

