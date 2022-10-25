Age of Mythology: Retold will remaster the classic RTS game

Classical RTS game Age of Mythology: Retold will give the 'definitive edition' treatment to Age of Empires' mythological spin-off series in which gods do battle

Age of Mythology: Retold announced: A statue of Zeus in an ancient Greek temple with the words GODS WILL RETURN carved on the plinth
Ian Boudreau

Published:

Age of Mythology: Retold

The popular RTS game Age of Mythology is getting a big update in the near future. Microsoft Game Studios has announced Age of Mythology: Retold, a ‘definitive edition’ style remaster of the classic strategy game that promises a return of Greek, Norse, and Egyptian gods to the digital battlefield.

Microsoft Game Studios released a short teaser trailer for Age of Mythology: Retold as part of the 25th anniversary celebration for the Age of Empires series. It begins in an ancient Greek temple, with the camera turning to face a towering statue of Zeus. Thor’s hammer can then be seen in a blacksmith’s shop somewhere in the snowy north. Finally, the view zips between sphinx statues and up the side of an ancient Egyptian pyramid, before pulling out into clouds littered with marble column fragments and brickwork.

YouTube Thumbnail

“Bringing the Definitive Edition treatment to Age of Mythology, the game will feature beautiful graphics, updated gameplay and more,” a tweet from the official account reads. “Stay tuned…”

Age of Mythology: Retold will be available on PC Game Pass at launch.

The game originally launched in 2002, and was updated with the Age of Mythology: Extended Edition in 2014. That version has been well supported by a lengthy series of updates.

That’s the extent of what Microsoft Game Studios has announced for Age of Mythology: Retold so far – but we reckon there will be more info about it, such as a release timeframe, in the near future.

In the meantime, check out our list of the best god games you can play on PC.

More from PCGamesN
Ian Boudreau

A PC gamer since the 1980s, Ian enjoys strategy games, RPGs, and FPS classics like Unreal and Quake. He's happiest commanding orcs in Total War: Warhammer or diarising his journey in Dark Souls. Prior to joining PCGamesN full time, he contributed essays and reviews to Game Informer, Vice, IGN, PC Gamer, Paste, and others.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.