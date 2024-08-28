For RTS veterans, Age of Mythology Retold is about to deliver your biggest nostalgia hit of the year. Admittedly, the 2002 original is so good that many of you may still play it from time to time. But for most, Retold will put it back in the spotlight with a sparkling, ground-up remake. We recently got chatting to a couple of incredibly excited devs at Gamescom about what their favorite new addition or improvement is, and we’re surprised to learn that it’s… fat cows?

Yes, while the remake of the classic RTS game is packed full of new features and modernizations, there is one “very petty” aspect of Age of Mythology Retold that is particularly exciting to senior game designer Kristen Hanlon-Pirillo. In AoM, you can herd livestock such as cows, pigs, and goats and raise them to produce more food for you. The original only reflected this metric in your stats panel, something that “bothered” Hanlon-Pirillo. However, there is now a charming visual indicator to show you just how adept a farmer you are.

“In Retold, when you take ownership of [livestock] and they fatten, they get big,” she tells us. “And it’s funny, because it’s not subtle. It’s like my favorite feature ever. I remember the day that it finally went into the build, and I wanted to have a party – it’s such a visually satisfying thing! By the end of the match, they’re so cute, and you wouldn’t think they’d be able to walk but they do. I love them.”

Age of Mythology Retold’s director of production, Earnest Yuen, concurs that these hefty herds are excellent, but says that they are just one example of many that show just how visually-impressive and detailed the remake is.

“When you first start playing, it does feel like the old game, but the more I play the more I discover,” he says. “I still discover new things in almost every single game I play against the designers. The design team has done a lot to really add layers and layers into the game that are surprising… [Sometimes] I just zoom in to see what the art team has done, and it’s just joyful. It’s amazing.”

The two devs also identify how the game’s monsters have also been brought to life by giving them independently-animated features like eyes, tendrils, in the case of Medusa, her snakes.

While creating a compelling and enjoyable strategic experience is of course number one priority, it sounds like World’s Edge has cooked up a real visual delight here. Age of Mythology Retold is launching on Wednesday, September 4, so you haven’t got long to wait to fatten up your flock.

If you want to read more from our chat with World’s Edge, check out this piece on why the studio rummaged through 20-year-old forums to help balance the game. You can also take a look at our glowing Age of Mythology Retold review.

To make the time fly quicker, here are some other brilliant strategy games you can play right now. Be sure to take a look at what else is dropping in the next few months with our upcoming PC games guide.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.

Interview conducted by Sam Comrie at Gamescom.