One of the more wonderful things about the world of gaming is watching titles change and grow as they evolve. Many start out small, and through updates, DLC, or expansions become something entirely different. Age of Wonders 4 is a game on that journey and while already one of the best strategy titles of 2023, is getting even better with four pieces of new DLC on the horizon thanks to a new expansion pass. The first of which, Herald of Glory, is out now.

The pass for Age of Wonders 4 promises to add plenty to the 4X game over the coming months. Herald of Glory is already available for anyone who purchases Expansion Pass 2, giving players access to new items and a unique trait that should allow for greater exploration and domination of the Astral Sea.

Next up is the Ways of War expansion which is following hotly behind. It looks to be a more meaty slab of DLC to get your teeth stuck into, and includes some extremely intriguing additions to the game. One of which is precisely that – intrigue. No empire would be complete without some political maneuvering, and Ways of War will add plenty of events focused on betrayals and assassinations, all threatening to topple you from power.

There’ll also be a new culture, the Oathsworn, which will act as a contrast to the dastardly dealings outlined above. This is an honorable, warrior culture that outlines a set of ideals for your faction to adhere to. By choosing between three oaths you’ll decide if you want to dedicate your faction to wiping out evil, only battling the strong, or attempting to stay peaceful. You’ll be able to unlock four new tomes, two forms, and developer Triumph Studios promises plenty more to come.

Giant Kings is the next expansion after Ways of War, which will focus on Elder Giants and delving into forbidden depths to find forgotten treasures. Archon Prophecy comes after, looking to the forces of light as you fight against the oncoming corruption of Urrath. Both will give players access to new traits, story content, events, cultures, and much more.

Expansion Pass 2 and the Herald of Glory DLC for Age of Wonders 4 are out now. Ways of War will launch on Tuesday November 5, with Giant Kings releasing in Q2 of 2025 and Archon Prophecy in Q3 of 2025. Each of these pieces of DLC will be available for purchase individually or as part of the expansion pass.

You can also currently grab Age of Wonders 4 with 35% off until Monday October 7. Check out the game’s Steam page to see if it’s worthy of joining your personal 4X pantheon, our Age of Wonders 4 review might be able to help you make that decision.

